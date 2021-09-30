DCI investigating allegations Waterloo non-profit’s director was misusing funds

State officials have announced they’re investigating allegations of embezzlement at a Waterloo non-profit that provides a variety of social service programs to poor, elderly, and disabled residents.

The Jesse Crosby Neighborhood Center has operated in Waterloo for 55 years. The Center’s website says it provides services like adult daycare, Meals on Wheels, and youth feeding programs in the summer.

According to a news release, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip that Jesse Henderson, the center’s director, was misusing the center’s funds, so DCI agents along with State Troopers executed a search at the center in mid-July.

The Waterloo Courier reports Henderson and his wife filed for bankruptcy in July, listing $12,000 in gambling losses in court records, along with more than $247,000 in student debt.