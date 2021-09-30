UNI disciplines professor for mask mandate in his classes

University of Northern Iowa administrators have told a 64-year-old biology professor who’s had a mask mandate for his students that he may no longer teach classes in-person this semester.

Professor Steve O’Kane told students he’d lower their grades if they failed to wear masks in class. The Cedar Rapids Gazette is reporting UNI administrators told O’Kane he will not be eligible for a merit pay increase this semester. While O’Kane may teach his courses online, he’s been warned he may be fired if he fails to follow the Board of Regents rule prohibiting professors at the three state universities from having classroom mask mandates.

After administrators took disciplinary action against him, O’Kane told The Gazette he’s nearing retirement and requiring face masks in class is a hill he’s willing to die on.