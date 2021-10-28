Bill on vaccine mandates introduced in Iowa legislature’s special session

The legislature has convened to take a vote on the second plan for reconfiguring Iowa congressional and legislative districts to account for population shifts identified in the 2020 Census.

A second topic is being introduced in today’s special legislative session on redistricting. A bill proposed in the Republican-led House that would ensure employees who get fired for failing to get a Covid 19 shot are eligible unemployment benefits. It also outlines exemptions employees may seek on medical and religious grounds, similar to the exemptions for children who don’t meet the vaccination requirements for school attendance.

Vaccine opponents gathered in the Capitol rotunda early this morning for a rally and some will have a chance to speak during the initial committee consideration of the bill.

Also today, Jon Dunwell officially became a member of the Iowa House. Dunwell, a Republican from Newton, won a special election earlier this month for an open House seat.