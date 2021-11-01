Signup for health insurance coverage is underway now

Open enrollment starts today for Iowans seeking to enroll in health coverage through the federal marketplace.

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says Iowans should start the enrollment process as early as possible because there are many different plans and options, plus, there’s financial assistance available.

“There are the tax credits that are available to assist people,” Ommen says, “and so that can have a pretty significant impact on what you actually end up needing to cover for your household.”

All Iowans will be offered plans through Medica and Wellmark, while residents in 25 counties will also have the option of choosing plans through insurance company Oscar. Ommen says don’t delay the sign-up process, so you can best understand which plan suits your needs and for which tax credits you may be eligible.

“Although some of these plans, they do have some pretty high deductibles,” Ommen says, “it’s really important for individuals to take a look at what the premiums may be and what their tax credit situation may be in order to get signed up.”

Open enrollment ends on January 15th. Iowans can get more information and sign up for a plan at heathcare.gov.

(Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)