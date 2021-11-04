Two teens accused of murdering Fairfield Spanish teacher

Two students have been accused of murdering a 66-year-old Fairfield high school teacher.

Nohema Graber was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. Her remains were discovered Wednesday in a local park. Authorities have charged Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale with first-degree homicide. Miller and Goodale are both 16.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office, the case against Miller and Goodale will be handled in adult court.

Graber was a Spanish teacher at Fairfield high school, where the two teenagers accused of her murder were students.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield)