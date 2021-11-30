Sioux City Salvation Army offers chance for bling for those who ring

Non-profit agencies are having a hard time finding volunteers and the Salvation Army in Sioux City is hoping a promotion with a local business will help them.

Volunteers ringing bells during the holidays will be part of the “Ringing for Bling” program.

Salvation Army Captain, Karissa Zumwalt explains. “A two-hour time slot gets you a chance to win one of 12 pieces of jewelry from Riddle’s Jewelry. If you do more than one time slot, you get more chances to win,” Zumwalt says.

The holiday fundraiser is key to raising money for their programs throughout the year.

“We’re pretty far behind in our goal right now, so we are just trying to push as hard as we can to get volunteer groups. You know, if it’s a church group, or a school group that wants to go together — it makes it more fun — or a family that wants to go out and just spend two hours together bell ringing,” she says.

Zumwalt says they are also looking to hire people who may need to earn a little extra cash during the holidays.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)