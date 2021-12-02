Carlisle basketball player charged after hitting opponent

A high school basketball player from central Iowa faces charges after allegedly decking a player from an opposing team.

The player from Carlisle is seen on a video posted to social media punching the player from Nevada in the gut and on the chin during the post-game handshake line on Tuesday night.

It appears the player who was hit was knocked out — and it sparked more students to take swings at each other. Police say 17-year-old Carter Prenosil of Carlisle is charged with willful injury.

Carlisle’s superintendent released a statement saying the “unfortunate incident…is not representative of the school culture” in Carlisle.

Here’s a link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6zOX69A-cU