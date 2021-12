The Iowa Department of Natural resources has identified the hunter killed on the opening day of the shotgun deer season.

The DNR says 37-year-old Nathan Allen Sharpnack, of Winterset, was killed in Marion County on Saturday. He was participating in a deer drive on the Whitebreast Arm of Lake Red Rock with a large group of hunters when he was struck in the chest.

The DNR continues to investigate the details of the shooting and has not released any other information at this time.