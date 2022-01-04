Republican Bird to challenge incumbent Iowa A.G. Tom Miller

The Republican who challenged Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller in 2010 aims to run against the Democratic incumbent again.

Brenna Bird told The Cedar Rapids Gazette she’s running for attorney general this year. Bird is a former chief of staff for Congressman Steve King. She also served as legal counsel in Governor Terry Branstad’s office for four years. Bird served two years as Fremont County Attorney and is currently serving as Guthrie County Attorney.

Democrat Tom Miller was first elected in 1978 and is seeking an 11th term. He’s the country’s longest-serving attorney general.