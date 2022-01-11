DeJear says Reynolds should address critical issues now, tax relief later

Deidre DeJear, the leading Democrat in the 2022 race for governor — says the state is at “a very critical juncture” and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds should do more to address weaknesses in Iowa’s health care and education systems and find ways to attract more workers to the state.

“These challenges are incredible distractions related to our growth opportunity,” De Jear said during an interview with Radio Iowa. “That’s how I see our state right now.”

Tonight, Reynolds is due to give the annual “Condition of the State” address governors deliver to the legislature every January. Reynolds has said she’ll reveal a bold, yet practical plan to cut Iowans’ income taxes. DeJear said she, too, will release a plan for targeted tax relief later in the year, but DeJear said right now the state needs to address the critical needs of Iowans.

“I believe that as it relates to the priority of issues right now, tax cuts should be the least of our concern,” DeJear said. “What should be our concern right now is how we get this state back up and running in a way that’s good for the entire state.”

DeJear said while Reynolds supports private school vouchers, Iowans want public schools in this state rebuilt. And DeJear said Iowans are desperate for Covid testing options, yet Reynolds sent back millions in federal aid that could have been used to test students and school staff.

“I would like to see prioritization around the issues that are happening for us right now, resolving that,” she said, “and projecting out plans that could put us in a position so that we never have to go here again.”

DeJear said Iowans also tell her mental health services are still lacking and the State of Iowa needs to address that crisis as well.