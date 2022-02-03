Iowa Cubs add games to schedule

The Iowa Cubs announced six additional games to the 2022 regular season schedule. The new schedule includes 75 home games and 150 games overall.

The original schedule was set to end with two games in Omaha on September 20-21, which will now be extended through Saturday, September 24. All three additional games in Omaha will be played at 6:35 pm CT. After the series with Omaha, Iowa will return home to Principal Park for three games playing host to the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Game one of the three-game set is slated to start at 6:38 pm CT on Monday, September 26. Both Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28, will have a scheduled first pitch of 12:08 pm CT.

This addition to the Triple-A schedule will now better align with Major League Baseball’s season and the ability to have players available through their respective pennant races. At the conclusion of the new 150-game schedule, there will be a Triple-A playoff this year. More details on the playoff structure will come at a later date.