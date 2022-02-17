Congresswoman Hinson: President must keep pressure on Russia

There are mixed reports as to whether Russia is or isn’t pulling troops away from the border of Ukraine.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says President Joe Biden needs to keep the pressure on Russia. “President Biden must make it clear to President Putin there will be severe consequences if Russia invades Ukraine. The U.S. must not waiver for our support of our allies in Europe,” Hinson says.

She says threatening to institute sanctions if Russia invades is not enough. “The time for sanctions on Putin was yesterday. We can’t let our adversaries smell weakness here — because when they see a void in U.S. leadership — they’ll exploit it,” according to Hinson. “If we appease our enemies, they’ll take advantage, they’ll push the limits. Our enemies should be afraid to act against the interests of the United States and our allies.”

Hinson says the U.S. needs to project strength. “We can’t embolden our enemies and if we continue to project weakness on that global stage, that’s exactly what will happen. And impacts the safety and security of every single Iowan and American,” she says. Hinson made her comments during her weekly media call.