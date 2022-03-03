Body of missing ice fisherman is found in NW Iowa farm pond

Radio Iowa

Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating a possible drowning.

An ice fisherman was reported missing at a Cherokee County rural farm pond on Wednesday afternoon.

The report of the missing individual was received by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:30 p.m.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a body was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the individual will be released at a later time due to pending family notifications.

(Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)