Body of missing ice fisherman is found in NW Iowa farm pond

Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating a possible drowning.
An ice fisherman was reported missing at a Cherokee County rural farm pond on Wednesday afternoon.
The report of the missing individual was received by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:30 p.m.
Approximately 45 minutes later, a body was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the individual will be released at a later time due to pending family notifications.
(Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)