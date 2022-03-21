Search for missing Decorah man ends with an arrest for murder

An arrest is made in northeast Iowa after the case of a missing person turned into a murder investigation.

Saturday, the Winneshiek County sheriff’s office asked the public’s help in searching for 74-year-old Larry Whittle of Decorah, who was last heard from Friday morning. Early Monday morning, authorities say 43-year-old Aaron Whittle of Decorah was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Larry Whittle.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and they will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)