Supreme Court denies appeal in Tipton cold case murder conviction

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a Tipton woman in a cold case investigation.

Fifty-nine-year-old Annette Cahill was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2019 in the 1992 death of 22-year-old Corey Wieneke. He was found beaten to death with a bat in the bedroom of his home near West Liberty.

Cahill was arrested in 2018 after a woman came forward and said she heard Cahill make comments about the killing a few weeks after it happened. Cahill was one of several women Wieneke had a relationship with — which prosecutors gave her a motive to kill him.

Cahill appealed, saying the 26-year delay in her prosecution violated her right to due process, and an inconclusive report on hair found in Wienke’s hand should have been revealed at trial. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled there was ample evidence to convict Cahill despite the delay in prosecution, and says the report would not have changed the outcome.

Here’s the ruling: Cahill ruling PDF