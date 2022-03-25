Third case of bird flu found in Buena Vista County

Radio Iowa

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed another outbreak of bird flu to bring the total in the state to 6.

The latest case is in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County with around 54,000 turkeys. Two other cases discovered earlier this month in Buena Vista County were in a commercial turkey flock and a flock of commercial laying hens .

The remaining three cases are in a commercial laying hen flock in Taylor County and backyard flocks in Pottawattamie and Warren County.

The Ag Department says more than six million birds had been impacted by the outbreaks.