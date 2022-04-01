Hinson explains vote against insulin bill in U.S. House

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, was one of two members of the Iowa delegation to vote against a U.S. House bill that caps the cost of insulin at $35.

Hinson says she doesn’t like the other costs that go with the bill. “It’s a serious issue we should be tackling here in Congress in a bipartisan way. It was disheartening for me to see Democrats and Speaker Pelosi move forward with this legislation — because it will raise premiums for over 200 million Americans,” Hinson says.

Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra voted against the bill, while Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Cindy Axne voted for it. Hinson says the bill gives too much control to the government. “It also sets a dangerous precedent here that the government should be able to control in the private sector the price of medications that Americans need,” she says.

Hinson says she favors another bill that includes several bipartisan provisions. “It caps seniors out of pocket for insulin at 50 dollars per month, and it also allows our high-deductible health insurance plans to cover insulin before the deductible kicks in. So, the Lower Cost More Cures Act is a policy of again, 40 bipartisan provisions,” Hinson says. “And that’s the direction we should be moving, not passing on that premium increase to more than 200 million Americans.”

Hinson is seeking her second term in Congress. Democrat State Senator Liz Mathis is challenging Hinson for the seat. Mathis released a statement that says Hinson “would rather protect the profits of her pharmacy donors than deliver on her promises to Iowans. Instead of honoring her word and Iowans’ wishes, Ashley Hinson sided with party bosses and her drug company donors.”