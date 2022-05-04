Refunds coming for some TurboTax customers

Iowa will receive more than one million dollars as part of a multi-state settlement with TurboTax.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office says TurboTax has agreed to pay the states involved $141 million following claims the company got people to pay for tax preparation services that should have been free.

More than 33,000 Iowans who used the service from 2016 through 2018 are eligible for a direct payment of approximately $30 for each year that they paid for filing services.

If you are one of the people involved — you will automatically receive a notice and a check by mail.