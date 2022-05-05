Hinson says Linn-Mar should end its gender support policy

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says the Linn-Mar School District should end its policy that lets transgender junior high and senior high students use restrooms and lockers rooms that do not align with the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Hinson and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds held a private meeting yesterday in Marion with parents and educators upset by the Linn-Mar School Board’s vote last week on a gender support policy.

“Parents basically are not going to be informed when their children approach counselors at the school to change their pronouns or their gender identity,” Hinson said today. “This is a place where parents need to have this information when it comes to their kids’ well-being, mental health and physical health.”

Linn-Mar officials say they’ve been following the policy for several years, because it conforms to federal rules. Hinson says she heard from the parent of children with autism who is worried about explaining the rest room policy to her kids.

“I’m a Linn-Mar parent myself, right? I have an 11 and 9 year old in fifth and third grade,” Hinson said, “so I want to make sure that parents in this district and in my congressional district that I will stand up for their involvement in their kids’ education and to be heard.”

Hinson made her comments during a conference call with Iowa reporters. Hinson was asked about the other focus of the meeting, which was a review of the governor’s plan to provide state scholarships to parents who enroll their children in private or religious schools, but did not address the issue.

State Senator Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is the Democrat who is on track to run against Hinson in the General Election. In a written statement, Mathis said the governor and Hinson “should be spending time visiting classrooms and improving our public schools for the vast majority of Iowa students rather than trying to sell a plan that will strip money away.”