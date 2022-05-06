More corporate workers cut at Hy-Vee

The Iowa-based Hy-Vee grocery store chain has cut more workers.

A company statement says 57 positions were eliminated across Hy-Vee’s corporate offices. They include employees from the IT, engineering, equipment, real estate, and construction departments. All of the employees were offered retail positions at Hy-Vee and will be provided 30 days of pay and benefits.

The statement says they have now reduced their corporate office staff by more than 415 positions. The employees transferred to leadership positions in retail, took early retirement, or voluntarily left the company.

The statement concludes by saying Hy-Vee is confident that these changes will help them be better prepared for the potential economic difficulties to come.