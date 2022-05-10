Statewide events mark Mental Health Awareness Month

A coalition of more than two-dozen groups plans a statewide event later today celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month.

The event is available to Iowans in-person, at six satellite locations and with a completely virtual option. Catherine Johnson, executive director of Disability Rights Iowa, says it’s important to hold this event to build community.

Johnson says, “But also to really have an honest conversation about mental health and the barriers that individuals with mental health conditions face, both in Iowa and nationally.” Sonia Reyes, is the executive officer of the Iowa Office of Latino Affairs, which is one of the co-sponsors.

Reyes says she is proud that the keynote speaker identifies as a “queer Latina.” “The impact that is going to have in the Latino community here in the state is going to be huge because one, they’re going to see one of their own,” Reyes says. “They’re going to be able to hear the stories that they can relate to.”

There will be Spanish and American Sign Language interpretations for the event, which begins at 6:30 P.M. In-person events are being held in Des Moines, as well as in Sioux City, Mason City, Dubuque, Davenport, Fairfield and Council Bluffs. To register and attend the event, visit:

(By Kassidy Arena, Iowa Public Radio)