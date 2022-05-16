GOP candidates in Iowa’s third district favor states’ rights, oppose national ban on abortion

The three Republican candidates competing for nomination to run against Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne say it should be up to states to decide if abortion is legal or illegal. Some Republicans in congress have indicated they hope to pass a nationwide ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade.

During a debate on KCCI television this weekend, candidate Gary Leffler of West Des Moines said the issue should be decided by states and he’s “completely opposed” to congressional action.

“There, once again, you see politicians trying to circumvent the United States Constitution and usurp authority where they have no right to go,” Leffler said. “It’s obviously, from the way that the Supreme Court has looked at this, that this was a states’ rights issue from the very beginning.”

Candidate Zach Nunn of Bondurant sayid no national law on abortion should be passed by congress, including the one the U.S. House passed last fall to guarantee abortion services were available prior to fetal viability “and Cindy Axne has voted for this — would be terrifying for the health care of a child looking to be born in our country today.”

Candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said protesters who’ve gathered outside the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices should be arrested for trying to intimidate the court to uphold Roe v Wade.

“I am against every abortion. I am against Planned Parenthood,” Hasso said. “Life matters and it begins at conception.”

Early voting in the Republican and Democratic Party primaries begins this Wednesday, May 18.