Denison, Fort Dodge awarded EPA grants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced Brownfield grants for two more Iowa cities for the cleanup of hazardous sites.

Fort Dodge was awarded $250,000 for the cleanup of the former Greenleaf Healthcare nursing home. Denison will receive $400,000 for community-wide assessment work and the development of reuse plans for the Denison Power Plant site and the Avenue C site.

The grant also supports the creation of a project webpage and Spanish translation services for outreach activities. These awards come after Council Bluffs was awarded $500,ooo for the cleanup of a former battery plant.