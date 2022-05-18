Men wanted in Davenport, Appanoose County arrested Tuesday

Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport.

Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within 24 hours, and investigators say Childress killed them both.

Also Tuesday, 33-year-old David Boley was apprehended at his wife’s house in Centerville. Boley’s accused in last weekend’s assault on an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy in Moravia.