Trump endorses Reynolds, Hinson, Feenstra; restates Grassley endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed three Iowa Republicans who are unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election.

Trump endorsed Governor Kim Reynolds, Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion this weekend. On Sunday, Trump re-stated his endorsement of Senator Chuck Grassley, who has a primary opponent. Trump publicly endorsed Grassley at a rally in Des Moines in October.

In written statements, Trump said Reynolds is an “America First Conservative” who has his “Complete and Total endorsement.” Trump called Hinson a “fierce advocate for our America First agenda” and Trump said Feenstra was an “unwavering advocate for our wonderful farmers and the ethanol industry.”

Deidre DeJear, the Democratic Party’s candidate for governor, said on Twitter that “Kim & Trump’s extremism works for special interest, but their narrow vision is no good for everyday Iowans.”