Democrat candidate for governor backs 21 as legal age for AR-15 purchases

Deidre DeJear, the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, says Iowa should have a law raising the minimum wage for purchasing an AR-15 style rifle.

“When we look at 18 year olds and 19 years olds and the rate in which they are using assault rifles in mass shootings, let’s make a requirement there that you’ve got to be at least 21 to purchase,” DeJear said late this morning. “Seven other states have done that.”

DeJear also said it’s time to again require permits for purchasing guns and carrying a concealed weapon in Iowa.

“I’m of the mindset that we’ve got to be preventative versus reactive and something that’s common sense is ensuring that an individual has to have a permit in order to purchase a gun or a rifle. I have a permit. It didn’t take a lot for me to get it,” DeJear said. “Something just so simple and common sense is just have a license on you if you’re going to carry your weapon.”

In 2021, the Republican-led legislature got rid of state regulations requiring permits for buying and carrying guns. One GOP lawmaker said the permits forced gun owners to get a permission slip to exercise a constitutional right. DeJear said it was “a misstep” for Governor Reynolds to sign the bill into law.

“Let’s be realistic about what Iowans want versus what special interests want,” DeJear said. “I want to be a people centered administration. That’s possible. You know, we’ve taken steps back unfortunately when we’ve utilized this tool called democracy and we’ve let special interests infiltrate it. Let’s get back to basics.”

DeJear made her comments during taping of “Iowa Press” which airs tonight at 7:30 on Iowa PBS.