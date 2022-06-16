Child on bike hit and killed by motorcycle in Macedonia

A child on a bicycle was killed in a collision with a motorcycle on Wednesday night in the western Iowa town of Macedonia.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a nine-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when he was struck in the middle of an intersection by a motorcycle operated by a 51-year-old male. The accident happened at around 7:30 p.m.

Responding deputies and paramedics administered life-saving measures to the child and transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The motorcyclist was not injured. Authorities have not released the names of those involved in the accident.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)