Congresswoman Hinson supports abortion ruling, opponent Mathis criticizes

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson voted for the 24-hour waiting period for abortions while in the Iowa Legislature that triggered today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion.

The Republican from Marion supports the Iowa Court ruling. “Every life has value and I will continue working on pro-life policies during my time in Congress ensuring that taxpayer dollars don’t fund abortion is a priority of mine,” Hinson says.

She says there are other issues she is working on as well. “I’m working to help prevent stillbirths for our families and also working to ensure that our expecting moms have access to care — those are all my top pro-life priorities,” she says. “I would point to my record of being pro-life in Congress and in the Iowa House I continue to stand by those policies because we need to fight for life because every life does have value and I will continue to support that.”

Hinson’s Democratic opponent in November issued a statement on the Iowa Supreme Court ruling that was critical of Hinson.

Democrat State Senator Liz Mathis says the Iowa court ruling is another step toward Hinson’s goal of “criminalizing abortions even in cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at risk, which she is currently backing legislation in Congress to do.”

Mathis says in her statement that “poll after poll, year after year, it is clear: the majority of Americans and Iowans, Democrats and Republicans, want abortion to remain legal.” It says the right to an abortion in Iowa is at risk, and Congress must pass legislation to protect that right by putting the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court precedent into law.