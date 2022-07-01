Three Dubuque teens die in rollover accident

Three eastern teens were killed in a rollover accident early this morning.

The Iowa State Patrol reports that 18-year-old William Wodrich IV of Dubuque was driving a Chevy Camaro at a high rate of speed on the northwest side of the city when he lost control, entered the ditch, and the car rolled.

The accident happened around 1:20 a-m. Two passengers — 17-year-olds Kennedy Elskamp and Chloe Lucas of Dubuque — died in the accident along with Wodrich.

Two of the three were wearing seatbelts. No other details are available.