Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 7/4/22

Class 4A (FINAL)
1. Johnston (30-4)
2. Iowa City High (28-8)
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (28-7)
4. Waukee (24-11)
5. Ankeny Centennial (23-13)
6. Waukee Northwest (23-12)
7. Dowling Catholic (23-13)
8. Cedar Falls (24-10)
9. Pleasant Valley (23-11)
10.Urbandale (23-14)
Class 3A (FINAL)
1. Lewis Central (28-2)
2. Davenport Assumption (26-6)
3. Grinnell (32-3)
4. Dubuque Wahlert (24-11)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (25-10)
6. Western Dubuque (25-10)
7. West Delaware (29-10)
8. Marion (22-10)
9. Independence (25-11)