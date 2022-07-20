Three Iowa congresswomen back same-sex marriage bill

Iowa’s three congresswomen — a Democrat and two Republicans — have voted for a bill to make the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage federal law.

The move comes after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should reconsider the ruling that legalized same-sex marriage across the country. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says the bill that passed the U.S. House ensures marriage equality for same-sex and interracial couples.

Congresswomen Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa and Ashley Hinson of Marion were among the Republicans who joined Democrats in supporting the billl. Hinson says she did so because it respects and maintains settled law. Same-sex marriages have been legal in Iowa since a state supreme court ruling issued in 2009.

The other Iowan serving in the U.S. House, Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull, voted against the bill.