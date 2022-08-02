Grassley, Ernst express support for Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Both of Iowa’s Republican Senators are expressing support for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley are among more than two dozen Republicans in the Senate who signed onto a message, saying the California Democrat’s visit is consistent with U.S. policy on Taiwan.

Senator Grassley tweeted that he doesn’t agree with Pelosi much on domestic issues, but Grassley said he appreciates Pelosi for standing up to China.

China opposed Pelosi’s visit and the Chinese military started military drills around the island of Taiwan as Pelosi landed. Pelosi says her visit illustrates America’s unwavering support of Taiwan’s democracy.