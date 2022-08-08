Former Clarke University student charged with making online threat

Dubuque Police say a former Clarke University student has been arrested after making a threat that prompted the closure of Clarke’s Dubuque campus Monday.

Clarke University announced just before 8 a.m. that the campus was closed due to an active social media threat. Police have arrested 23-year-old Rashaud Colbert in a southwestern suburb of Chicago. He’s been charged with a threat of terrorism, a felony.

The Clarke University campus reopened shortly before noon. Clarke is a private Catholic college with an enrollment of about 1,200 students and more than 320 professors and staff.