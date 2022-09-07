Insurance Division to pay claims against Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg

The Iowa Insurance Division is beginning the claims process to reimburse customers who had prepaid for services from an Emmetsburg funeral home.

A district court ruling approved the request to process the claims against Andrew Joyce of the Joyce Funeral Home. The Iowa Insurance Division says its investigation revealed a number of deposits that could not be matched to a burial, which suggested that thousands of dollars from pre-purchased agreements had not been placed in trust as required by Iowa law.

The Insurance Division charged Joyce with first and second-degree theft, ongoing criminal conduct, and failure to create a trust for preneed funeral services. The Insurance Division has sent letters customers — and asks anyone who bought services from the Joyce funeral home in Emmetsburg to file a claim on the Insurance Division’s website.