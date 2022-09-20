Northwest Iowan charged with neglecting 1,000 pigs offered plea deal

A northwest Iowa woman has been offered a plea agreement in a case involving the deaths of over a thousand pigs at two hog confinements in Sac County in June.

Thirty-four-year-old Elana Laber of Early was responsible for the care of the pigs. The company that owned the animals estimates it lost $150,000 due to the deaths of the pigs. Court records indicate Laber will plead guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of livestock neglect. She faces up to 10 years in prison for the felony charge of criminal mischief charge. The sentence for animal neglect could be as long as a year.

Her plea hearing is scheduled for next Monday, September 26.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)