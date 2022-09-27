Buena Vista County veteran receives World War Two medals

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst was in Storm Lake Monday to present a set of medals to a Buena Vista County veteran who served in World War Two.

Several of Stanley Peterson’s family members were on hand, including his nephew Todd Peterson, who said the presentation is special to Stanley and the entire family. “We wanted him to I just told him last week — he didn’t quite understand what was going on — but he was very excited and was looking forward to today,” Peterson says. Peterson, who is an Alta native, was given the Good Conduct Medal, the World War Two Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button.

The awards were made available through the Buena Vista County Veterans Affairs Office. Office director, Louie DeRoos said they found out this summer that Stanley had a milestone birthday approaching.”We found in July that his 100th birthday was coming up and we just thought that would be an amazing way to reward him or award him, and we reached out to Senator Ernst,” he says.

Stanley joined the Army in 1942 as a Corporal, and served until 1946. He was trained as an aircraft engine and armament mechanic.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)