Reynolds joins legal challenge of Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed onto a lawsuit that seeks to stop President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for many borrowers.

Reynolds is joining a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and South Carolina. In a written statement, Reynolds said the president’s plan is “an insult to working people” and it “punishes” Americans who didn’t go to college or already paid their student loans.

According to the Biden Administration, more than 400,000 Iowans are eligible for student debt relief. Deidre DeJear, the Democrat running against Reynolds, said in a tweet that her opponent “is fighting against the interests of hardworking Iowans.”

In late August, Biden announced a plan to forgive at least $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans making $120,000 or less annually. It would be doubled to $20,000 of debt relief for low income students who qualified for Pell Grants.