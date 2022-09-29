U.S. Marshals announce arrest in Anamosa of man wanted on 12 warrants

U.S. Marshals and local officers from the Anamosa area have arrested a man who was wanted on several gun and drug-related charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators learned 29-year-old Gabriel DeTrace Taylor was living with relatives at a home in Anamosa. Taylor was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after he tried to escape out of the back of the house.

Taylor was wanted on a dozen state and federal warrants, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. The news release from the U.S. Marshals Service indicates Taylor had “a violent criminal history.” At the age of 17, Taylor was arrested for participating in a fatal robbery. He was charged with first degree murder, but was not the person who shot a man to death. Taylor pleaded guilty to first degree robbery in juvenile court. In 2015, a judge ruled he was eligible for parole.

State prison records show Taylor has been convicted in adult court of half a dozen felonies.