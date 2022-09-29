Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / U.S. Marshals announce arrest in Anamosa of man wanted on 12 warrants

U.S. Marshals announce arrest in Anamosa of man wanted on 12 warrants

By

U.S. Marshals and local officers from the Anamosa area have arrested a man who was wanted on several gun and drug-related charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators learned 29-year-old Gabriel DeTrace Taylor was living with relatives at a home in Anamosa. Taylor was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after he tried to escape out of the back of the house.

Taylor was wanted on a dozen state and federal warrants, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. The news release from the U.S. Marshals Service indicates Taylor had “a violent criminal history.” At the age of 17, Taylor was arrested for participating in a fatal robbery. He was charged with first degree murder, but was not the person who shot a man to death. Taylor pleaded guilty to first degree robbery in juvenile court. In 2015, a judge ruled he was eligible for parole.

State prison records show Taylor has been convicted in adult court of half a dozen felonies.