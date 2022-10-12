West Des Moines man charged after falsely reporting a dead body

West Des Moines police have charged a man with third-degree harassment after they say he falsely reported he killed someone.

West Des Moines Police were called around 8 a.m. Tuesday and told them the murder happened and the body was dumped in a pond behind the city library. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and West Des Moines Fire conducted a search at the pond that included underwater sonar.

They found no evidence of a body in the water and after completing the investigation police arrested 36-year-old Mason Keifer of West Des Moines on the harassment charge.