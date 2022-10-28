Wyffels plans to build seed distribution facility in Ames

An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames.

Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.

A spokesperson for the company says they will add jobs — but she did not have an exact number at this time. Wyffels Hybrids plans to begin shipping from the Iowa site in spring 2024.