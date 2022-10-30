IDPS says man shot to death after shooting at police in Davenport

State officials say a 24-year-old man running for from law enforcement in Davenport early Sunday was shot to death after shooting at police.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, several law enforcement agencies were patrolling an area near a strip club in Davenport. Officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, but the driver sped away and the vehicle crashed at a nearby intersection.

The occupants of the vehicle then ran and the state agency says officers in pursuit “exchanged gun fire” with 24-year-old Kenneth Jamal Carrol of Davenport, an occupant of the vehicle. He was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

The news release does not indicate how many shots were fired, but it does say two state troopers, three Davenport police officers and one Bettendorf police officer fired their guns.