Des Moines to host free dental clinic Friday and Saturday

The Iowa Mission of Mercy free dental clinic returns this weekend at the Varied Industries Building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Dentist Kevin Baker is the local chair of this year’s event, which is back to full scale following the pandemic.

There are no qualifications, you just show up and it’s first come-first served free dentistry. Baker says you should plan ahead and get there early, as they expect a lot of people.

Since 2008, the event has served over 15,000 patients.

Baker says they do cleanings, root canals, extractions, fillings, and there’s a limited number of partial dentures they can do for tooth replacement. He does dental work at the events and says it is a good experience for those who volunteer their time.

The event is this Friday and Saturday with the doors opening at 6 AM.