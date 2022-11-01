8% of EV charging stations in Iowa are at a Casey’s

Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores has more than doubled the number of electric vehicle charging stations at its retail locations this year and the company plans to add more in 2023.

According to a company news release, Casey’s has 134 electric vehicle charging stations at 28 different locations in the Midwest and South. The CEO of Casey’s says the company is :exploring a number of ways to provide guests with more lower carbon fuel options,” including biofuels and E-V charging stations.

Casey’s currently has charging stations at eight of its Iowa stores, in the cities of Altoona, Ankeny, Avoca, Carroll, Clarinda, Early, Emmetsburg and Sioux City. According to the DOT, there are 270 public EV charging spots in the state of Iowa and 8% of them are at a Casey’s.