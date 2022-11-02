Field fires amid strong winds in western Iowa, town of Ricketts evacuated

At least four field fires have been reported in western Iowa this afternoon, and crews fighting the fires are dealing with very strong winds.

People in the town of Ricketts in Crawford County have been told to evacuate. At 1:30 this afternoon, Crawford County Emergency Management announced “a huge field fire north of Highway 141” was headed toward the town. Ricketts is about 17 miles northwest of Denison.

Cherokee County Emergency Management is reporting smoke from the fire is drifting north and into the City of Cherokee.