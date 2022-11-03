Threat against Webster City High School investigated

There’s an elevated police presence at Webster City High School this morning after a threat involving a student from another district.

Webster City police officers met with school staff who stated that a video was being distributed to a select group of students indicating there would be an incident of violence at the Webster City High School on Wednesday afternoon. A student from the Ankeny Community School District was interviewed by Ankeny Police in regard to the incident. It was determined at the time there was not a credible threat to anyone in both the Webster City and Ankeny school districts.

The Webster City Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident with criminal charges anticipated. The names of those involved are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)