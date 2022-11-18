Halbur says GOP abandoned him, drops call for recount, concedes to Sand

Republican Todd Halbur has abandoned his call for a statewide recount of his race against State Auditor Rob Sand and has conceded today.

County officials have been conducting the official canvases of votes this week. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, Sand finishes the race with 2713 more votes than Halbur. Sand is the only Democrat on the statewide ballot to win this year.

A week ago, Halbur said he would ask for a recount because he didn’t feel confident in the unofficial results. Today, Halbur said in a statement on Facebook that his campaign “lacks the resources and manpower to conduct a legitimate recount” statewide and Halbur said the Iowa Republican Party and its leadership team “failed to provide any support and resources for a recount” and has “abandoned” his campaign.

Halbur loaned his campaign $10,000 in the last fundraising period and had about $4000 left in the bank in mid-October. Halbur did not receive financial support from the Iowa Republican Party and was not included in the campaign events Governor Kim Reynolds hosted in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

A spokesman for the Iowa Republican Party issued a written statement, saying “hardworking” and “successful” candidates “knock doors, attend events, talk to voters and raise money” and the Iowa GOP looks forward to “defeating Rob Sand in his next election.”

In October, a jury awarded Halbur a $1,000,000 settlement in his lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Halbur was fired as comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2018. Halbur argued he was fired for determining the state was overcharging restaurants, bars and retailers who have to buy liquor and alcohol from the state’s wholesaling agency. Attorneys for the State of Iowa are exploring an appeal of the jury’s verdict.