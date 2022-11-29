Iowa State’s Hutchinson a finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Iowa State senior wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position.

Hutchinson recently concluded one of the best careers in school history with one of the best seasons ever by a Cyclone wide receiver.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native, broke his own school record with 107, leading the nation in receptions and receptions per game (8.9) during the regular season. He’s one of just two receivers nationally with more than 100 catches.

He also led the Big 12 Conference and finished seventh nationally with 1,171 receiving yards.

Hutchinson caught at least eight passes in 11 of 12 games as a senior. He finished the season with six touchdown receptions, including the game-winner in Iowa State’s victory at Iowa in week two of the season.

In his three-year career, Hutchinson broke the Iowa State career record with 254 receptions and 13 100-yard games. He also posted a school-record nine games with 10 or more receptions. His 254 receptions were also a Big 12 record for three-year players.

Hutchinson reached the end zone 15 times in his career, tied for the fifth-most in school history.

Other finalists for the award are Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee.