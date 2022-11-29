Iowa’s Campbell is B1G Defensive Player of the Year

Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year . The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.

Campbell recorded 118 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He is the third Hawkeye under coach Kirk Ferentz to be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, joining lineman Daviyon Nixon (2020) and linebacker Josey Jewell (2017) and the second Hawkeye to be voted the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year (Jewell, 2017).