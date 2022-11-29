Sioux City set for NAIA Volleyball Championships

Twenty-four women’s volleyball teams from across the country are in Sioux City for Wednesday’s start of the NAIA Championships. Tournament co-director Corey Westra says the tournament runs through December sixth at the Tyson Events Center.

“This is the 15th year for Sioux City and the 43rd year for the NAIA and women’s volleyball”, said Westra. “The teams that have advanced here have won an opening round match are are ready to compete in pool play Wednesday through Friday.”

Great Plains Athletic Conference champion Northwestern is the lone Iowa school in the field. The Red Raiders open pool play Wednesday afternoon against Marian of Indiana.

story by Woody Gottburg at KSCJ