Iowa’s LaPorta is top B1G tight end

Iowa senior tight end Sam LaPorta has been named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year. LaPorta is also one of three tight ends named as finalists for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the top tight end in the nation.

LaPorta leads Iowa in both receptions and receiving yards, totaling 53 receptions for 601 yards and a touchdown. LaPorta was injured in the first quarter of the win at Minnesota and did not play against Nebraska.

His career totals include 148 receptions for 1,730 yards to rank 15th in career receiving yards. Among tight ends, LaPorta ranks first in career receptions and second to Marv Cook in receiving yards.